Suffolk County motorcycle club raises $6,000 for Ronald McDonald House

December 15, 2022

Scene from 4th Annual Holiday Motorcycle Ride

Approximately 200 members of the Suffolk County "HOG" (Harley Owners Group) made the 40 mile ride from Oakdale to New Hyde Park on their 4th Annual Holiday Motorcycle Ride to bring toys and cheer to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House on Dec. 12. The ride delivered dozens of toys that were given out by Santa Claus and raised more than $6,000 for the construction of a new Ronald McDonald House to be located in Suffolk County to serve families there. The event is the biggest of the year for the Suffolk County HOG group. "These kids in the hospital are very sick and their families are under a lot of stress," said Nicholas Nigro, Organizer of the Annual HOG ride. "They should be able to celebrate for a day. If it brings a smile to their face for one day, that's all we want to do." The event started with a gathering of the riders at the Suffolk County Harley Davidson, located at 4020 Sunrise Hwy, Oakdale. Members packed the toys on a three-wheeled motorcycle "sleigh" and in a group of Jeeps and the convoy of riders departed at approximately 11 a.m. The group traveled along Sunrise Highway and Ocean Parkway, with a scenic view of the beach, before turning north toward the Ronald McDonald House, located at 267-07 76th Ave, Queens, arriving at approximately noon. Riders disembarked and distributed toys to the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House. "Events like today put smiles on the faces of the families that stay here and it's just so special," said Matt Campo, CEO of RMHC NYM. "We will collect enough toys in the last 30 days of the year to last us all of next year. Every time a child comes back to their room there's something waiting for them."