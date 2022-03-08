Home Arts & Entertainment Smithtown Historical Society hosts Technology Savvy Seniors program
Stay connected! The Smithtown Historical Society hosts a Technology Savvy Seniors program at the Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown every other Friday including March 11 and 25 at 10 a.m. This free technology workshop is geared to help seniors with their cell phones, tablets, laptops and more. Topic will vary at each session. Call 631-265-6768 for further details.