Art League of Long Island announces winners in Part One of the 65th annual Members’ Exhibition

1 of 3

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Art League of Long Island is proud to be hosting its 65th annual Members’ Exhibition in Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery. In the first part of the Art League of Long Island’s Members’ Exhibition, Juror Mary Cantone has selected six artists to receive awards of excellence and honorable mentions. Part One of the exhibit features 58 works of art and is on view in the Art League’s Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery through March 11. Part Two will be on view March 19 through April 8, with Ms. Cantone continuing her role as exhibition juror.

Awards of Excellence: Diana Aliberti, “Apples and Pomegranates”, Watercolor; Andrea M. Gordon, “Orchid Couple”, Digital Photograph; Lucy Brown Karwoski, “Into Another Galaxy”, Intaglio Print

Honorable Mentions: Caryn Coville, “Fairy Rose”, Colored Pencil on Pastel Mat; Rachel Dove, “Haven Pit Fired Stoneware”, Cotton Cord, Dyed Raffia Palm; Gia Horton, “Reflections in Blue”, Oil Paint

About the Juror:

Mary Cantone recently opened the William Ris East Gallery in Jamesport, New York on Long Island’s North Shore to continue the traditions of the William Ris Gallery, whose roots began in Pennsylvania in 1966 when Barbara Starr Schreckengaust and William Ris Schreckengaust founded the gallery. Today, the gallery is owned by Mary Cantone, the beloved daughter of Barbara and sister of Bill. Mary’s career in designing interiors and space planning has included collaborating with artists and encouraging clients to enhance, with passion, the fine arts. A bonus to Cantone’s innate and nurtured abilities is her keen sensibilities for mixing mediums, styles and colors. The gallery’s stable of artists, while still growing, has a dedicated following that is renowned and recognized nationally.

The Art League of Long Island is located at 107 East Deer Park Road in Dix Hills. The gallery is open to the public, free of charge. Artwork on display may also be available for purchase! For more information about the Art League gallery hours visit www.artleagueli.org

###