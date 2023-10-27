Smithtown Central School District hosts ‘Popped for Paige’ fundraiser

1 of 3

They “Popped for Paige” and had a great time doing so.

Nesaquake Middle School PTA in the Smithtown Central School District recently raised $450 for the Paige Elizabeth Keely Foundation with an Oct. 20 fundraiser.

Students and faculty showed their support for AVM Awareness Month by dressing in pink and purchasing popcorn during their lunch periods. Many students wore pink and even painted their faces. The PTA donated all proceeds to the Paige Elizabeth Keely Foundation.

Paige Elizabeth Keely was a first grader at St. James Elementary School who passed away in 2018 at the age of 6 from an undiagnosed brain arteriovenous malformation.

For more information visit thepaigekeelyfoundation.com.