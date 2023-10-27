Town officials unveil renovations at Smithtown Landing Golf and Country Club

1 of 2

By Raymond Janis

Town of Smithtown officials joined Parks Department staff and local business leaders at Smithtown Landing Tuesday, Oct. 24, announcing the completion of new renovations at the municipal golf and country club.

Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim (R) described the Smithtown Landing renovation project as a $3 million investment into the facilities and amenities throughout the country club.

“This is the Smithtown residents’ country club, and this is what the residents of Smithtown deserve,” the supervisor said. “They deserve a country club that’s akin to any private country club that’s here in Suffolk County.”

Joe Arico, town park maintenance director, outlined the various improvements that were completed at the Landing, noting that the project aimed to bring the facility “up to code and modern-day standards.”

He referred to kitchen spaces that were “totally renovated,” roofs reframed with outdoor solar panels, construction of a new bar and lounge area, a newly-outfitted patio space and HVAC systems, and handicap accessibility upgrades, among other improvements.

“We can have meetings and weddings and events worthy of celebration at the club now that all of these facilities have been brought up to date,” Arico said, adding, “Aesthetically, we worked on this project tirelessly to make sure it looked good for the people of the community.”

New York State Assemblyman Mike Fitzpatrick (R-Smithtown) attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Fitzpatrick’s father, former Supervisor Paul J. Fitzpatrick, had acquired the property on behalf of the town during his administration in the 1970s, approved by town voters through a permissive referendum.

The younger Fitzpatrick commented upon the gradual development of the municipal country club since its acquisition, noting its central place as the “crown jewel” of the Smithtown parks system.

“This place is a place for everyone,” the state assemblyman said. “We have the pools, we have the golf course, and, of course, we have the catering operation.”

He added, “I think the vision that my father had — and brought along the Town Board and the people of the Town of Smithtown — it has paid dividends for many, many years and will pay more in the years to come.”

This park renovation is part of a multiphased $11 million renovation effort across the town, with similar renovations at town-owned facilities such as Long Beach Marina and Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve. The initiative will culminate with the completion of one further public amenity.

“We have one more major project that is underway, and that is Callahan’s Beach,” Wehrheim said.