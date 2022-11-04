Six people injured in partial building Collapse in St. James

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating following a partial building collapse that injured six people, three critically, in St. James on Nov. 3.

Six construction workers were on scaffolds dismantling the front façade of 840 Middle Country Road when the façade fell on them, knocking them off the scaffolding at approximately 1:30 p.m. The workers for Sit Back & Relax Ground Maintenance fell more than 20 feet. All six men were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. One of the men was airlifted via Suffolk County Police helicopter.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and is investigating. The Smithtown Building Inspector and Smithtown Fire Marshal responded.