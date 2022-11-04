Stony Brook Grist Mill season extended

Didn’t have a chance to tour the Stony Brook Grist Mill this season? You’re in luck! The mill’s season has been extended for one more day! Tour the Stony Brook Grist Mill, circa 1751, 100 Harbor Road, Stony Brook this Sunday, Nov. 6, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m before it closes for the winter.

Long Island’s most completely equipped working mill, it is listed on the National and New York State Register of Historic Places. Visit the Country Store and watch the miller grind grain into flour just as it was done during the Revolutionary War.

Tickets for the tour are $4 for adults and $2 for children. Cash only. For additional info, call 631-751-2244.