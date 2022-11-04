Pajama Drive underway at Emma Clark Library

Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket is currently holding a Pajamas for Those in Need Drive through Nov. 20. Library staff and volunteers will be collecting new pajamas in any size to be donated to homeless shelters. Donation boxes will be located in the Library lobby to the left of the Circulation Desk, and all are welcome to donate (residents or nonresidents) during Library hours. For more information, call 631-941-4080.