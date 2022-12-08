Showdown between Port Jeff Royals and Sachem Arrows goes to the wire CommunitySportsHigh School SportsKidsPhotographyPort Times RecordVillage of Port Jefferson by Bill Landon - December 8, 2022 0 6 1 of 13 Port Jeff’s Emma Batter looks for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior Amy Whitman rebounds. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior Amy Whitman drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior Lola Idir in traffic. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior Lola Idir draws the foul. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff sophomore Caitlin Dickuth looks for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior Alexa Ayotte looks for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior Amy Whitman lets a three pointer fly. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jefferson sophomore Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich lays up. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior Amy Whitman looks for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior Alexa Ayotte shoots. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior Lola Idir lets a three pointer fly. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jeff senior Amy Whitman fights to get a shot off. Photo by Bill Landon The Div. V Port Jefferson girls basketball squad had its hands full on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in a home game against Sachem North, a competitive Div. II team. The Royals gave their visitors a run for their money, fighting until the final buzzer. Seeking to build upon the positive momentum generated during their non-league victory over Westhampton on Dec. 2, the Royals trailed by just two points with 11 seconds left on the clock. Port Jeff inbounded the ball with three seconds remaining but could not get a shot off, falling to the Flaming Arrows, 48-46. Seniors Lola Idir and Amy Whitman led the way for the Royals. Idir had nine field goals, a three-pointer and eight free throws for 29 points. Whitman banked in nine points in the game. The Royals travel to Half Hollow Hills West on Thursday, Dec. 8, for a 3:45 p.m. non-league game before hosting Miller Place two days later. — Photos by Bill Landon