Man injured in Farmingville road rage incident Police & FireTimes of Middle Country by Press Release - December 8, 2022 0 4 File photo Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a road rage incident that injured a man in Farmingville on Dec. 7. A woman was driving a 2007 BMW westbound on the LIE between Exits 64 and 63 with a male and female passenger in the vehicle, when she became involved in a road rage incident with a male driver in another vehicle traveling in the same direction, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Both vehicles exited the LIE at Exit 63 and stopped for a traffic light at Express Drive North at North Ocean Avenue. The suspect left his vehicle, approached the BMW, and attempted to open the driver’s door, which was locked. He then reached into the open rear window to grab the driver, but a male passenger in the rear seat grabbed the suspect’s arm. A struggle ensued, and the suspect cut the passenger’s throat, causing a 4-inch laceration. The driver, hearing the commotion in the rear seat, drove through the red light to escape the assault and continued to the City MD Office, located at 2280A North Ocean Ave., for help. The suspect got back into his vehicle and fled northbound on North Ocean Avenue. The victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was described as Hispanic, with dark skin, a medium build, brown eyes, and brown curly hair, and appeared to be in his mid-30s to 40s. He was wearing a winter hat and light blue tee-shirt. The vehicle he was driving was described as a royal blue 4-door sedan, possibly a Mazda 3 or 6, with yellow NY plates. There was possibly a female passenger in the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.