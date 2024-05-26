Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats advance to championship round with win over Kingsmen

1 of 24

By Bill Landon

Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats (No. 2) struck first and never trailed in the Suffolk Class C boys lacrosse semifinals against Kings Park (No. 3) at Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field, Friday, May 17.

The Gregorek brothers set the tone with senior Liam Gregorek notching his hat trick midway through the 3rd quarter as did his younger brother Noah, an eighth grader, to put the Wildcats ahead by six goals at 9-3. The senior quartet of Brendan Meskill along with twin brothers Liam and Alex Kershis answered the call with two goals apiece, and Andrew Cimino found the back of the net in the Wildcat 13-5 victory.

Senior goalie Jaden Galfano stopped 13 between the pipes.

Jack Salva had two goals for Kings Park and teammates Luke Griffin, John Flynn and Billy Berhalter each scored.

Kings Park concludes the 2024 campaign with a 10-6 record.

The Wildcats advance to the championship round where they’ll face top-seeded Bayport-Blue Point at Longwood High School Thursday, May 23. Game time is slated for 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at: gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.