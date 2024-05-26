Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats advance to championship round with win over Kingsmen

Wildcats WIN! Bill Landon photo
Wildcats WIN! Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior midfielder Tommy Cassar pushes up-field. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park midfielder Luke Griffin scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Alex Kershis scores for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Liam Kershis scores for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Victory in hand. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River senior Gavin McQueeney with the save. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats WIN! Bill Landon photo
Kings Park attack Billy Berhalter shoots. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park attack Billy Berhalter scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park defender Sam Myung clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior midfielder Tommy Cassar drives towards the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park attack Jack Salva pushes up-field. Photo by Bill Landon
Liam Gregorek wins at “X” for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park defender Gavin Marzigliano breaks free in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park attack Jack Salva fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
8th grader Noah Gregorek scores for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Battle at “X”. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior midfielder John Flynn looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park attack Billy Berhalter with an assist. Photo by Bill Landon
Alex Kershis splits the pipes for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Alex Kershis elbows his way past a Kings Park defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats score. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Alex Kershis looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats (No. 2) struck first and never trailed in the Suffolk Class C boys lacrosse semifinals against Kings Park (No. 3) at Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field, Friday, May 17. 

The Gregorek brothers set the tone with senior Liam Gregorek notching his hat trick midway through the 3rd quarter as did his younger brother Noah, an eighth grader, to put the Wildcats ahead by six goals at 9-3. The senior quartet of Brendan Meskill along with twin brothers Liam and Alex Kershis answered the call with two goals apiece, and Andrew Cimino found the back of the net in the Wildcat 13-5 victory.

Senior goalie Jaden Galfano stopped 13 between the pipes.

Jack Salva had two goals for Kings Park and teammates Luke Griffin, John Flynn and Billy Berhalter each scored.

Kings Park concludes the 2024 campaign with a 10-6 record.

The Wildcats advance to the championship round where they’ll face top-seeded Bayport-Blue Point at Longwood High School Thursday, May 23. Game time is slated for 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at: gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.

