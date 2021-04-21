Shoreham-Wading River High School math teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

Suffolk County Police arrested a high school teacher for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student this week.

Following an investigation by Special Victims Section detectives, Veronica Pezdan was pulled over and arrested on southbound William Floyd Parkway after she left Shoreham-Wading River High School at approximately 11 a.m.

Police said Pezdan teaches mathematics at the school and engaged in a sexual relationship with a male student during the past two months.

Pezdan, 28, of Holbrook, was charged with two counts of Rape 3rd Degree and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

She was held overnight at the 4th Precinct for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on April 20.