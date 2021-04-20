Unsolved cases highlighted during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The Suffolk County Police Department and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers have been highlighting several unsolved cases on the department’s social media pages during National Crime Victims’ Rights week from April 18 through April 24.

Crime Stoppers is offering fast-cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in each of the cases. The rewards will be issued within 72 hours of an arrest.

Crime Stoppers has been proven to be an effective crime solving program since its inception in Suffolk County in 1994. During that time, more than $665,000 has been rewarded to tipsters who reported information anonymously and close to 2,800 arrests have been made.

“Our partnership with Crime Stoppers has been instrumental in solving cases during the last three decades,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart. “By highlighting these unsolved cases, we hope to bring justice to these victims and their families.”

Cases being featured include: A homicide during which Alejandra Vargas-Diaz shot and killed Albert Luis Rodriguez-Lopez during an argument at Billiards DBM in Port Jefferson on July 22, 2018. Detectives believe Vargas-Diaz may have fled to the Dominican Republic; The fatal-hit-run of 17-year-old Jenna Lopez who was walking home from work on Route 347 in Port Jefferson Station on Aug. 24, 2019. Lopez was struck by a vehicle, causing her to fall, and she was subsequently struck by additional vehicles. The first driver failed to stop. Drivers of the additional vehicles stopped and called 911, however, Lopez died at the scene; The fatal hit-and-run of Ronald Destefano who was struck while walking to work on Route 347 in Stony Brook on Dec. 20, 2020.

“We are asking the public to reach out anonymously with any information to aid in these unsolved cases,” said Crime Stoppers president Nick Amarr.

Anyone who wants to submit information on a crime can call 1-800-220-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the P3 tips mobile app or online at p3tips.com.