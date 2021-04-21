Northwell named to Fortune’s ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’

Northwell Health has been named to Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” for the second year in a row, catapulting to 19th from a ranking of 93rd last year on the prestigious annual list. The health system is one of nine health care organizations nationwide to make the list and the only one in New York State to be recognized.

Fortune’s top 100 list is based on results from America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, representing more than 4.1 million employees this year alone. Employees responded to more than 60 statements describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees report about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential within the organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Those experiences are analyzed relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical in their industry and region. Other factors considered include an assessment of employees’ daily experiences of the company’s values, people’s ability to contribute new ideas and the effectiveness of their leaders.

With a workforce of more than 76,000 based at 23 hospitals and 830 outpatient facilities throughout New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, Northwell was selected from among thousands of companies nationwide.

Ninety percent of Northwell’s respondents reported being “proud to tell others” where they work and 84 percent said that “taking everything into account, they would say it is a great place to work,” a 2 percent increase from the previous year. The responses given during the ongoing pandemic reflect that Northwell team members feel more supported psychologically and emotionally, believe that Northwell cares about creating a good working environment, and that executive leadership embodies the best of Northwell.

Northwell’s focus on employee health, both emotional and financial were two major factors contributing to the health system’s recognition. For example, recognizing that frontline employees were under immense pressure, the health system created tranquility spaces – using tents outside hospitals during the surge – where behavioral health professionals were available free of charge, as well as chaplaincy services, well-being resources and more. This provided safe and calming environments for employees to reflect, meditate, or pray before or after a shift. The tents have now been replaced with indoor spaces as a permanent feature at Northwell hospitals.

To mitigate the worry many employees had of bringing the coronavirus home to their families, Northwell established partnerships with IHG Hotels, Ronald McDonald House, and various universities to provide housing so employees could physically distance from loved ones. Those who found alternative accommodations outside of this program were reimbursed for their expenses. Northwell also partnered with a transportation company to provide dedicated shuttles, so no one had to worry about potentially infecting other public transit passengers or being infected themselves.

To aid employees with young children the health system offered crisis care reimbursement and a subsidized in-person childcare program for the 2020-2021 school year to help offset financial strain on families. Recognizing the need for additional help, the Northwell Heroes Caregiver Support Fund was created to provide resources to employees who were financially impacted by the pandemic, such as a spouse’s job loss or a family member’s death. To date, the fund has disbursed $1,056,208.

In addition, the health system set up the Northwell Heroes Memorial Fund to support the families of employees who died from COVID-19, including help with funeral expenses, memorials, and other related expenses. The fund has raised more than $323,000 to cover salary and benefits that affected families continue to receive.

On December 14, 2020, Northwell was the first health system in the United States to immunize its frontline workers against COVID-19, and has continued to roll out its vaccination efforts to team members . Recently, Northwell established an enhanced program for family members of employees to assist in coordinating vaccine appointments. And while Northwell is focused on protecting team members, we’re also at the forefront of the vaccination effort throughout our communities with partnerships with county agencies, other health care providers, and community and faith-based organizations being sure the vaccine is reaching as many as possible.

Northwell’s Best Companies to Work For recognition comes on the heels of the health system being named to Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma list, earning the No. 2 spot for the category of large health care organization.

To learn more about the exciting career opportunities at Northwell Health, go to: https://jobs.northwell.edu/.