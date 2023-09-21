Shoreham-Wading River girls soccer keeps Kings Park at bay

Kings Park sophomore Nikki Caratozzolo heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior Sophia Kennedy settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park goalie Alex Scott makes the stop. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park sophomore Nikki Caratozzolo redirects the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior Mia Plutzer battles for possession. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park defender Gianna Zawol takes control. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park forward Victoria Menzies heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park forward Sophia Reyes settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River defender Grace Hillis heads the ball for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park forward Sophia Reyes settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River midfielder Olivia Pesso battles midfield for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophia Reyes battles Grace Hillis for possession. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior Julia Zdanowski clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park defender Gianna Zawol clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River defender Stamatia Almiroudis heads the ball for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Grace Hillis takes flight for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park goalie Alex Scott makes the stop. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Mia Gengler takes flight for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park senior Julia Zdanowski clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park defender Gianna Zawol with a long clearing kick. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park forward Sophia Reyes settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Bella Sweet heads the ball for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River goalie Morgan Lesiewicz makes the save. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats score. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park goalie Alex Scott with another save. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park defender Megan Kearny with a long clearing kick. Photo by Bill Landon

Kings Park hosted the Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River in a girls soccer matchup Tuesday, Sept. 19, when the Lady Kingsmen struggled to find the net in this League III contest.

The Wildcats struck 14 minutes into the opening half when freshman Shealyn Varbero stretched the net to take the lead into the halftime break. The Wildcat defense was able to keep Kings Park at bay when sophomore Mia Mangano scored the insurance goal for the Wildcats with 19 minutes left in regulation to lead 2-0 for the final score.

Shoreham-Wading River goalkeeper Morgan Lesiewicz had five saves and Kings Park goalie Alex Scott stopped 14. The win lifts the Wildcats to 4-1 in the early going, and Kings Park drops to 2-1-1.

— Photos by Bill Landon

