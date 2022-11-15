Shimmering Solstice returns to Old Westbury Gardens for the holidays

1 of 5

Back by popular demand, second year promises to be bigger and brighter with new features

Shimmering Solstice at Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury, presented by Catholic Health, returns for its second year on Friday, November 25. Back by popular demand, this holiday themed light show offers visitors the opportunity to behold a series of magical light displays as they walk along the beautiful meandering paths through Old Westbury Gardens’ Walled Garden, Rose Garden, South Lawn, and Allée.

“This walkthrough light show is uniquely designed specifically for Old Westbury Gardens, a beautiful long

island landmark” said Nancy Costopulos, President and CEO of Old Westbury Gardens. “It offers a one-

of-a-kind experience which is now becoming a new holiday tradition.”

This year, even more beautiful visuals have been added including a re-designed interactive area

featuring three new exhibits that will engage adults and children alike; seasonal music throughout the

expanded illuminated event path, a new illuminated water feature on the West Pond, and the Garden of Appreciation will be turned into a lively warming area with a concession stand for seasonal snacks and

drinks.

Shimmering Solstice is a completely custom-built show by Lightswitch, a collective of internationally

recognized lighting, media, and visual designers that has been uniquely designed to highlight the

features of Old Westbury Gardens. The goal was to turn the gardens into a visitor location that can be

enjoyed during the fall and winter holiday season and that would remain consistent with the mission of

Old Westbury Gardens.

“Shimmering Solstice was designed to be a celebration of our space,” said Maura Brush, Director of

Horticulture at Old Westbury Gardens. “The features that define Old Westbury Gardens such as the

formal allées, ponds, and statuary are all illuminated so visitors can view them in a completely different

light.”

This walk-through show is a family friendly experience people of all ages can enjoy and is designed for

visitors to explore at their own pace. For the exciting finale, visitors will once again be dazzled to see the

south facade of Westbury House come alive with magical lights and seasonal sounds—this year with an

exciting twist!

Tickets are on sale now. The show runs on select dates from November 25, 2022 and runs through

January 1, 2023. The admission time starts at 5:30 p.m. Check website for available dates and times.

For more information and to see a video preview of the event, visit https://shimmeringsolstice.com/.

About Old Westbury Gardens:

Built in 1906 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Old Westbury Gardens is the former

home of John S. Phipps, his wife, Margarita Grace Phipps, and their children. Today, as a not-for-profit

organization, Old Westbury Gardens welcomes visitors of all ages for a wide range of historical, cultural,

artistic, educational, horticultural events. Old Westbury Gardens seeks to inspire appreciation of the

early 20 th century American country estate through faithful preservation and interpretation of its

landscape, gardens, architecture and collections. For more information,

visit https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/