Shelter Pets of the Week: Purr-fect kittens!

Kitten season is in full swing and the Smithtown Animal Shelter has several kittens available ranging from 10 to 16 weeks old. All kittens adopted from the shelter are spayed/neutered, parasite tested, microchipped, tested for Feline Leukemia and FIV and started on their kitten vaccine series.

If you are interested in meeting a kitten, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him or her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.