Shelter Pets of the Week: Batman, Joker, Penguin and Wonder Woman

This week’s shelter pets are Batman, Joker, Penguin & Wonder Woman, six- month-old siblings up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. These kittens are shy with strangers, so they are overlooked time and again. With a little time and patience, they are sweet, playful and loving.

The quartet come spayed or neutered, microchipped and are up to date on their vaccines. If you are interested in meeting these DC Comic Cats, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.