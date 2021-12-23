Shelter Pet: Queen Tabitha AnimalsArts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunityShelter Pet of the Week by Heidi Sutton - December 23, 2021 0 4 Queen Tabitha MEET QUEEN TABITHA! This week’s shelter pet is Queen Tabitha, a 10-month-old domestic shorthair cat who came to the Smithtown Animal Shelter as part of their TNR program. Tabitha was always a little shy, but gentle. She prefers quiet and solitude, but when she trusts you, she enjoys getting pets and being around other cats. She would do best in a quiet home with calm animals. If you would like to meet this royal sweetheart, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.