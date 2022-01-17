Ward Melville High School Patriots shine at Tony Toro meet

1 of 14

Ward Melville shined in the Tony Toro track meet at Suffolk County Community College Sunday morning, Jan. 16, where the 4 x 800 relay team put in a solid performance clocking in at nine minutes and 12.45 seconds for third place.

John Heraghty ran the grueling 3200-meter event with a time of 11:17.13 which placed him fifth overall. Sophomore Adam Marotto placed eighth in shot put with a 31-0.72 throw, while teammate James McGarrity threw 32-7 good enough for fifth. Jack Geraghty placed second with a throw of 34.6.75.

Julian Smith, a senior, won at 1600-meter distance with a time of 4:48.56, and senior Harrison Reduto placed first in the 55-meter hurdle event tripping the clock at 8.87 well ahead of the second-place finisher.