Ward Melville High School Patriots shine at Tony Toro meet

Ward Melville senior Samuel Gerard traveled 34-3 in the triple jump event at the Tony Toro meet @ SCCC Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Landon Buckley competes in the 4x800 meter event at the Tony Toro meet @ SCCC Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Landon Buckley takes the handoff in the 4x800 meter event at the Tony Toro meet @ SCCC Jan. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Justin Ronzoni competes in the 4x800 meter event at the Tony Toro meet @ SCCC Jan. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Justin Ronzoni takes the handoff in the 4x800 meter event at the Tony Toro meet @ SCCC Jan. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Jonathan Bussa runs a leg of the 4x800 meter event at the Tony Toro meet @ SCCC Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s John Seyfert competes in the 4x800 meter event at the Tony Toro meet @ SCCC Jan. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s John Seyfert takes the baton from David Huang in the 4x800 meter event at the Tony Toro meet @ SCCC Jan. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore John Heraghty runs the 3200-meter, long distance event tripping the clock at 11:17.13 @ SCCC Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior James McGarrity throws a 32-7 in the shot-put competition at the Tony Toro meet @ SCCC Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Jack Geraghty throws a 34-6.75 in the shot-put competition at the Tony Toro meet @ SCCC Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Harrison Reduto wins the 55 meter hurdles event at the Tony Toro meet at SCCC Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Adam Morotto throws a 31-0.72 in the shot-put competition at the Tony Toro meet @ SCCC Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo

Ward Melville shined in the Tony Toro track meet at Suffolk County Community College Sunday morning, Jan. 16, where the 4 x 800 relay team put in a solid performance clocking in at nine minutes and 12.45 seconds for third place.

John Heraghty ran the grueling 3200-meter event with a time of 11:17.13 which placed him fifth overall. Sophomore Adam Marotto placed eighth in shot put with a 31-0.72 throw, while teammate James McGarrity threw 32-7 good enough for fifth. Jack Geraghty placed second with a throw of 34.6.75.

Julian Smith, a senior, won at 1600-meter distance with a time of 4:48.56, and senior Harrison Reduto placed first in the 55-meter hurdle event tripping the clock at 8.87 well ahead of the second-place finisher.

