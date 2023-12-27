Shelter Pet of the Week: Lil Bruno

LET’S TALK ABOUT BRUNO!

This week’s shelter pet is Lil Bruno, a two-year-old tabby available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Sweet Lil Bruno was adopted from the shelter as a kitten and returned when his family fell on hard times. He is a quiet and laid-back guy that prefers a calm environment. Once he gets comfortable, he is affectionate and sweet. This poor boy is a little shell shocked to be back in the shelter; he needs a hero to rescue him. Will that be you?

If you would like to meet Lil Bruno, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.