Shelter Pet of the Week: Zendaya

MEET ZENDAYA!

This week’s shelter pet is Zendaya, a 2-year-old female spayed domestic shorthair up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. This little beauty is gentle, affectionate and purrfect.

Zendaya needs a very special home because she has Feline Leukemia. This disease is only a danger to other cats so she will need to be the only cat or live with other afflicted or vaccinated housemates. She deserves a loving home that will make the best out of every minute! Leukemia positive cats are heartbreakers, it is not their fault that they have the disease, yet they are hard to adopt because the have a shorter life expectancy. We know that there is a hero out there willing to love her for the rest of her life…will it be you?

If you would like to meet Zendaya, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.