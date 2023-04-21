Shelter Pet of the Week: Yodel

1 of 4

MEET YODEL!

Yodel-Ay-Hee-Hoo! This week’s shelter pet is Yodel, a seven-year-old male Domestic Shorthair who was trapped and brought to the Smithtown Animal Shelter as part of the Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) program. He earned his name because of the way he “sings” and almost “talks” to people. Sometimes, it even sounds like he says “I love you” when you open a can of food for him! Yodel is a sweet and gentle guy who loves to be petted and loves to get some snuggles. Don’t be fooled by his grumpy face; he’s as happy and friendly as can be.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.