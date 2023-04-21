The Wine Connoisseur: The Martini – ‘shaken, not stirred’

By Bob Lipinski

The vodka martini was popularized by James Bond movies in which the super spy requested his “vodka martini” be served to him “shaken, not stirred.”

The martini, like many other cocktails’ origins, is shrouded in mystery. One theory suggests that Martinez was the original name of this popular drink, first introduced in 1860 by Professor Jerry Thomas, a bartender in San Francisco’s Occidental Hotel. It was named after nearby Martinez, a local tourist stop for travelers.

The local citizens of Martinez were so convinced that their town was the birthplace of the Martini, they installed a brass plaque to lay claim to that fact. The plaque reads in part, “On this site in 1874, Julio Richelieu, bartender, served up the first martini when a miner came into his saloon with a fistful of nuggets and asked for something special. He was served a Martinez Special.” The drink consisted of 2/3 gin, 1/3 vermouth, a dash of orange bitters, poured over crushed ice and served with an olive.

The first Martinez recipe known in print is the 1884’s “Modern Bartender’s Guide,” by O.H. Byron, which states “same as Manhattan, only you substitute gin for whisky.” In addition, Jerry Thomas’ 1887 “Bartender’s Guide: How to Mix Drinks,” lists a recipe for the Martinez as “one dash bitters, two dashes Maraschino, one pony of Old Tom gin, one wineglass of vermouth,” shaken, strained, and garnished with a lemon slice.

At the Knickerbocker Hotel in Manhattan, in 1912, bartender Martini di Arma di Taggia reportedly served a cocktail he referred to a martini, made of equal parts of gin and dry white vermouth, to John D. Rockefeller.

Other origins of the martini cocktail include the Italian version, which assumes the name comes from Martini & Rossi Vermouth, an indisputable ingredient. The British claim the name originates with the Martini & Henry rifle (used between 1871 and 1891), known for its strong kick.

How and when the name changed from Martinez to Martini remains unclear.

Classic Martini Cocktail

INGREDIENTS:

2 ounces gin or vodka

Dash of dry white vermouth

Garnish: Lemon peel or green olives

DIRECTIONS:

Use a large stainless-steel cocktail shaker. Add plenty of ice cubes, then add the gin or vodka and a dash of vermouth. Either strain the martini into a cocktail glass or pour over ice in an old fashioned glass. Garnish with lemon peel or green olives.

Note: If a pearl cocktail onion is substituted for the lemon peel or green olives, the drink then becomes a “Gibson.”

