Shelter Pet of the Week: Tater

MEET TATER!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Tater, currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter, 410 E. Main St., Smithtown. This 5-year-old male tabby was found as part of the shelter’s TNR program in 2018. He was blind from birth and adopted as a kitten. Due to no fault of his own, he was returned to the shelter this July. Sweet, gentle and affectionate, Tater needs a quiet home with lots of love. This boy is a gem and deserves the best that life has to offer. Call 631-360-7575 to meet him today!