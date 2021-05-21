Shelter Pet of the Week: Randy

This week’s shelter pet is Randy, a domestic shorthair 8-year-old orange tabby male currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Randy was surrendered because he does not do well with children. He loves to come up to and meet new people; he will rub up on your legs and give you a little squeak. Randy has lived with other cats, but would do best in an adult only, dog free home. He does have a spicy personality and plenty of sass to share. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines and was declawed by his previous pet parent.

If you are interested in meeting Randy, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only).

For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.