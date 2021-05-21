Scenes from The Great Brookhaven Clean Up – May 15, 2021

Scenes from The Great Brookhaven Clean Up – May 15, 2021

The Friends of the Greenway, a committee of the Three Village Community Trust, were joined by Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn, Councilman Jonathan Kornreich Jr., Girl Scout Troop 890, and volunteers at the Greenway Trail's Port Jefferson Station trailhead for the event. The group pruned trees, picked up litter, and swept the pavement. Photo by Gretchen Oldrin Mones
Members of the Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and volunteers, in cooperation with the Port Jefferson BID, took part in the annual event. Photo from PJCC
Terryvill Union Hall. Photo from PJS/Terryville Chamber of Commerce
Brookhaven Town Councilman Kevin LaValle joined members of the Lake Ronkonkoma Improvement Group, Connect Church and the Sachem Youth Group in picking up litter along the shoreline of Lake Ronkonkoma. Photo from Councilman LaValle's office

Community members came out for the 2021 Great Brookhaven Clean Up on May 15. Co-sponsored by the Town of Brookhaven’s Department of Recycling and Sustainable Materials Management and Keep America Beautiful, Inc., the event is part of a national effort that draws over 5 million volunteers in more than 20,000 communities across America who come together to pick up litter and clean miles of roadway, rivers, lakes, and more. 

