‘Stand By Me’ returns to the big screen

Fathom Events brings Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Stand By Me to select theaters nationwide on May 23 and 26 in celebration of the 1986 coming-of-age classic’s 35th anniversary.

Directed by Rob Reiner, the film stars Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell and Kiefer Sutherland. The screenings will also include a 37-minute behind-the-scenes featurette titled Walking The Tracks: The Summer Of Stand by Me, which will contain interviews from Reiner, and several members of the cast.

In our neck of the woods the film will be screened at AMC Stony Brook 17 on May 23 at 3 and 7 p.m. and May 26 at 7 p.m. and Island Cinema De Lux in Holtsville on May 23 at 3 p.m. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.