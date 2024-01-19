Shelter Pet of the Week: Meet Sweet Tea

This week’s featured shelter pet is Sweet Tea, a 1 1/2 to 2 year old fawn colored bully mix up for a adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. This sweet girl was found almost one year ago as a stray, a recent mom & very underweight… wandering busy roads trying desperately to get into passing cars. Since then Sweet Tea has had many firsts, like learning she loves to swim, pose for photoshoots, and snuggle up to all humans she meets. She is as sweet as her name implies, and loves to be surrounded by people.

She would do best as an only pet. She wants to befriend other dogs, but is young and likes to rough house, so constant supervision and selecting appropriate play dates is recommended. Sweet Tea will be at the shelter for one year next month. The shelter staff’s hope is that she is lucky enough to miss that particular anniversary.

If you are interested in meeting Sweet Tea, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with either pup (or both) in a domestic setting, which includes our Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and Dog Walk trail.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.

For more information regarding our rescue animals available for adoption visit:.TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter. com