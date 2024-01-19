Farmingdale State College expands electric vehicle fleet

Farmingdale State College (FSC) recently announced the addition of two new electric vehicles to its campus vehicle fleet, bringing to five its total of electric (EV) or hybrid vehicles, and moving closer to its goal of going fossil fuel free by 2035.

The two 2023 Nissan Leaf vehicles are four-door compact size cars and join a 2013 Nissan Leaf, a 2013 Toyota Prius, and a 2013 Chevy Volt, all of which are driven by Campus Vehicles authorized operators. The cars are branded with the FSC logo on the front doors and a “FSC Electric Vehicle” logo on the rear doors, with the motif of a globe blanketed by a leaf. The cars retail for a base price of $36,000.

“With a maximum range of 250 miles, fast charging port and installed spare charger our electric vehicles are more than capable of handling all of our in-state driving for college business,” said Michael Cervini, Campus Energy Manager for FSC. “These cars will be used by staff traveling for recruitment or professional development purposes.”

“We expanded our EV fleet ahead of Governor Hochul’s executive order for all state agencies to achieve certain sustainability and emissions goals,” said Greg O’Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for FSC. “Combined with our campus bike share program, water conservation initiatives and planned upgrades to our HVAC systems and installation of green energy technology in our new science building, the vision is to exceed those benchmarks.” FSC received an Honorable Mention as a Bike Friendly University from the League of American Bicyclists in October.

FSC hosted Long Island’s Car Free Day and Sustainable Mobility Showcase in September 2023, which promoted all aspects of sustainable transportation including EVs. In partnership with RESC and Transit Solutions, the Office for Sustainability launched the Sustainable Transit Ambassador Program, a focus group which brings stakeholders from across campus together to discuss improving sustainable mobility at FSC. An annual EV Symposium also seeks to educate the public on the benefits of EVs. In addition, students, faculty and staff have access to FSC’s Solar Carport Charging Station, which includes stations for 20 electric-charged vehicles.

O’Connor noted that the green energy program is part of the commitment to environmental issues that students are looking for when choosing a college.

“Students want their school to embrace the values that they do, using less energy, reducing carbon footprint and taking steps that will help to reverse decades of damage to our planet. We believe in those values as much as they do and are embarking on these plans to make a long lasting impact to the environmental health of Long Island.”

Farmingdale State College offers 46-degree programs focused on emerging, high-demand, and relevant careers to help prepare the next generation of leaders in technology, engineering, business, healthcare, science and the arts. With nearly 10,000 students, FSC is SUNY’s largest college of applied science and technology. More than half of our graduating seniors leave debt-free and 94% are employed six months after graduation or enrolled in graduate school. FSC is home to Broad Hollow Bioscience Park, which supports the development of biotech start-up companies and partners with surrounding businesses and research institutions along the Route 110 Business Corridor. Our engaging student experience, highly inclusive campus and sustained commitment to accessibility, affordability, and student support, helps make FSC one of the best values in higher education.