Shelter Pet of the Week: Luke AnimalsArts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunity by Heidi Sutton - November 24, 2022 0 2 1 of 3 Luke Luke Luke This week’s shelter pet is Luke, a fox hound mix waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for his furever home. This lovely boy was a pandemic puppy, adopted out of boredom without the effort or knowledge needed to make him a healthy and happy dog. Luke has had no socialization and lived in a chaotic environment where he spent most of his time locked away on his own. He is a sweet boy that needs a patient home that can socialize and expose him to the world. He may have food aggression with other animals and he shows no interest in other animals at the shelter except concern. If you would like to meet Luke, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.