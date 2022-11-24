Man robs Farmingdale bank Police & FireTimes of Huntington-Northport by Press Release - November 24, 2022 0 5 Suffolk County police car. File photo Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Farmingdale bank on Nov. 23. A man entered TD Bank, located at 90 Broadhollow Road at approximately 12 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the robber fled on foot. The man is described as light-skinned Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing sunglasses, a dark-colored hooded-sweatshirt with Wild Cats written across the chest, and grey sweatpants. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.