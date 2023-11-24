Shelter Pet of the Week: Jack

MEET JACK!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Jack, beautiful Pekingese mix currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Approximately 2 years old, Jack arrived at the shelter on Oct. 24.

Jack loves to sit in laps and get attention and is very endearing and sweet. He is young, active and healthy but does have some quirks that a potential home will have to manage. When he likes someone, he adores them. However, until he likes them, he will growl, bark and bite at ankles. He prefers women and has some minor resource guarding that may be an issue with other dogs. He was found with a small female and they scuffled often, but did not cause injury to one another. He can also not be around children.

If you would like to meet Jack, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.