Shelter Pet of the Week: Hokey Pokey

MEET HOKEY POKEY!

This week’s shelter pet is Hokey Pokey, a four-month-old male domestic shorthair mix kitty. This resilient little guy was born in December with a deformed rear leg and tail. Hope for his survival was not high, as kittens born with deformities often have difficulty thriving. However, Hokey Pokey stayed strong, and he has shown what living life to the fullest means. This little fighter plays, snuggles, and behaves each day like he will not be defined by his disabilities, and who are we to argue?

Hokey Pokey will need to have his deformed leg amputated when he is old enough, and he will likely never have control over urination/defecation behavior but his spirit and grit is absolutely unbreakable. Hokey Pokey can live with any dogs, cats, or children; he just needs a home that will give him the love and special care that he needs to live a long and happy life.

*Due to the health risk presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be limited public access to the shelter. If you are interested in meeting Hokey Pokey, please fill out an adoption application online. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. For more information, call 631-360-7575.