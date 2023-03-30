Shelter Pet of the Week: Hannibal

1 of 4

MEET HANNIBAL!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Hannibal, a tan and white 5-year-old pit mix up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Hannibal is a social and active boy looking for a family to love him. He tends to escape and make friends wherever he can, so a potential home must be able to manage that. Hannibal loves to go for walks and loves car rides. He lived with another dog for a short time and grew up with children. He has had a few ear infections and may have light allergies.

If you would like to meet Hannibal, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.