Hauppauge Eagles flag football ready to fly

Stephanie Braun breaks off a run. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Frankie Gatien makes a catch between the raindrops. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Bryana Sulinski (left) and Melissa O'Connor. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Lily Manzella (left) Gia Diesso. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Moyo Awolowo (left) and Julianna Mooney. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Meredith Terracciano pulls it in. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Meredith Terracciano makes a snatch. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Meredith Terracciano. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Meredith Terracciano. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Brooke Tarasenko and Mia Abshire both got a flag. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Sophia White. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Reilly Kirby. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Sara Dukofsky is surrounded. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Sarah Dukofsky (left) and Julianna Mooney celebrate a touchdown. Photo by Steven Zaitz

The Hauppauge Lady Eagles Flag Football opened their regular season on Wednesday, March 29, but not before they had a rainy scrimmage against Sachem North on Monday, March 27.

Hauppauge is led by Steve Mileti, who is the boys head football coach for the storied West Islip Lions. They dominated this scrimmage, scoring numerous touchdowns and enjoying long gains, all the while not allowing the Flaming Arrows much of anything on this cold, damp afternoon.

Hauppauge running back Meredith Terracciano had a long touchdown gallop, and wide receiver Sarah Dukofsky caught a bomb from quarterback Taylor Mileti, the coach’s daughter, for another score. Sachem never managed to reach the end zone.

Hauppauge’s season started officially Wednesday evening  on the road vs. Harborfields. The result was unavailable at press time.

