Lindsey Steward-Goldberg appointed TVHS Education Coordinator

The Three Village Historical Society has announced the appointment of Lindsey Steward-Goldberg as Education Coordinator. Ms. Steward-Goldberg comes to the Historical Society with a Master of Arts degree in Public History from Central Connecticut State University.

Her experience in connecting multiple audiences to an organization’s resources and values comes from her work at a number of institutions that vary in size, audience and resources. Further, her background in history and education will be pivotal in developing more varied public programs that encourage a wider audience to appreciate local history.

Steward-Goldberg is no stranger to museum education. She is the creator and author of Looking Back, Moving Forward in Museum Education!, a blog that researches and discusses future trends in museum education. Before volunteering with the society’s education committee in 2017, Ms. Steward-Goldberg gained experience as an educator and interpreter at museums across Connecticut and Long Island, preparing her well to enhance the docent program at the Three Village Historical Society. Her experience at these small non-profit institutions has given her the basis for a solid understanding of the wide-ranging needs at TVHS.

“I am looking forward to continuing my work with TVHS as we share our educational opportunities with the public. I hope our programs continue to grow and expand to fit the needs of our community” said Ms. Steward-Goldberg.

“With Lindsey’s energy and enthusiasm, I’m confident that she will build upon the Society’s accomplishments by expanding our educational footprint throughout Long Island and beyond and inspiring young children’s inquisitive spirits and the community’s lifelong love and interest of history and learning,” said Mari Irizarry, TVHS Director.