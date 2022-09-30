Shelter Pet of the Week: Gina

MEET GINA!

This week’s shelter pet is Gina, a brown tabby cat who arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter in late August after being abandoned outside a local grocery store.

Gina was a little shell shocked initially, but as she learns to trust, she is becoming a sweet little lady. She is approximately two years old and has no medical issues. She would do best in a quiet home.

If you would like to meet Gina, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.