Ward Melville Patriots shutout William Floyd

Ward Melville forward Peyton Costello broke the ice for the Patriots girls soccer team four minutes in when her shot found its mark for the early lead in a home game against William Floyd Sept. 29.

Teammate Pearl Kenny buried her shot off an assist with 23 minutes left in the opening period to lead, 2-0, at the halftime break. The Patriots stretched their legs in the second half spreading the wealth when Ale Victoriano and Samantha Ruffino both scored, and teammates Courtney Gains, Julia Alu and Maddy Costello each stretched the net for the 7-0 shutout. Senior goal keeper Elyse Munoz had five saves on the day and has allowed only four goals in 11 games this season.

With the win, the Patriots remain undefeated at 6-0-2 in league, 8-0-3 overall, and will host Riverhead Oct. 12. Game time is 4:15 p.m.