Ward Melville Patriots shutout William Floyd

Ward Melville forward Aliyah Leonard pushes upfield for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd Sept. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Peyton Costello’s shot on goal for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Emilia Retzlaff settles the ball for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville midfielder Eliana Hamou heads the ball for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd Sept. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Amelia Pirozzi heads the ball for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd Sept .29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Emilia Retzlaff battles for possession for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Amelia Pirozzi heads the ball for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd Sept. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville goalie Elyse Munoz with a save for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd Sept. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Pearl Kenny settles for the ball for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd Sept. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Pearl Kenny fights for the ball for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd Sept. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Pearl Kenny fights for the ball for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd Sept. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Marisa Tonic looks up-field for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville midfielder Maddy Costello settles the ball for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd Sept. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Pearl Kenny maneuvers mid-field for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd Sept. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville defender Grace Justiniano pushes up-field for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd Sept. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville midfielder Eliana Hamou clears the ball for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd Sept. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Pearl Kenny eyes the ball for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd Sept. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Peyton Costell scores the opening goal for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd Sept. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Peyton Costello heads the ball for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd Sept. 29. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Marisa Tonic heads the ball for the Patriots in a home game against Wm. Floyd. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville forward Peyton Costello battles for possession in a home game against Wm Floyd. Bill Landon photo

Ward Melville forward Peyton Costello broke the ice for the Patriots girls soccer team four minutes in when her shot found its mark for the early lead in a home game against William Floyd Sept. 29.

Teammate Pearl Kenny buried her shot off an assist with 23 minutes left in the opening period to lead, 2-0, at the halftime break. The Patriots stretched their legs in the second half spreading the wealth when Ale Victoriano and Samantha Ruffino both scored, and teammates Courtney Gains, Julia Alu and Maddy Costello each stretched the net for the 7-0 shutout. Senior goal keeper Elyse Munoz had five saves on the day and has allowed only four goals in 11 games this season.

With the win, the Patriots remain undefeated at 6-0-2 in league, 8-0-3 overall, and will host Riverhead Oct. 12. Game time is 4:15 p.m.

