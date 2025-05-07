Shelter Pet of the Week: Cola

1 of 3

MEET COLA!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Cola at the Smithtown Animal Shelter, a one-year-old black Lab/Bully mix with a sparkling personality and a smile that lights up the room! Cola is the total package—charming, playful, and ready to fill your life with laughter, adventure, and unconditional love.

Whether he’s chasing a ball, going on a neighborhood stroll, or romping around the yard, Cola is always up for fun. And when the day winds down, he’s more than happy to curl up beside you for some well-earned snuggles. He’s young, healthy, and would thrive in a home that matches his joyful spirit—especially one with an active family that loves to play and cuddle as much as he does. Cola is friendly with kids, gets along with other dogs, and may even be cat-compatible! He’s already showing great manners and is eager to learn—especially if treats and belly rubs are involved. If you are ready to add a lovable companion to your family, Cola is waiting to meet you!

To schedule a visit, please fill out an adoption application and book a Meet & Greet in the cozy indoor room, dog runs, or on the shelter’s scenic Dog Walk trail. Let Cola show you just how sweet life can be with a loyal pup by your side!

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter, 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575.