MEET CHARLIE!

This week’s shelter pet is Charlie, a 10-month-old lab/husky mix waiting at Kent Animal Shelter for his furever home.

Charlie is an active dog and would do best in a home with a securely fenced yard. He would also benefit from some basic training. This sweet baby was saved from deplorable conditions down in Texas and is now ready to start the next chapter in his life!

He comes neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccines.

Kent Animal Shelter is located at 2259 River Road in Calverton. The adoption center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Charlie and other adoptable pets at Kent, call 631-727-5731 or visit www.kentanimalshelter.com.