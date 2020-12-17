Shelter Pet of the Week: Cali

MEET CALI!

This week’s shelter pet is Cali, a very affectionate 12 to 14-year-old female Cattle Dog mix. Cali and her siblings lost their home when their dad passed away.

Cali would prefer to spend her golden years showered with love and affection. She needs a home with no children and she does not mind calm dogs. As she is losing her hearing due to chronic ear infections and has severe arthritis, this angel needs a home that can help her navigate these challenges.

She comes spayed, microchipped and is up to date on her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Cali, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.