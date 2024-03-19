Seven people arrested for selling nicotine products to minors in Fourth Precinct

Suffolk County Police arrested seven people for allegedly selling nicotine products to minors at multiple locations in the Fourth Precinct on March 12 and 13.

In response to numerous community complaints, Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers along with the Suffolk County Tobacco Enforcement Unit, Town of Smithtown Fire Marshal, and the Town of Islip Fire Marshal conducted an investigation into the sale of nicotine products to minors during which 32 businesses were checked for compliance with the law and violations were found at seven.

The following people were charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child: