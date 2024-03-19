Seven people arrested for selling nicotine products to minors in Fourth Precinct
Suffolk County Police arrested seven people for allegedly selling nicotine products to minors at multiple locations in the Fourth Precinct on March 12 and 13.
In response to numerous community complaints, Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers along with the Suffolk County Tobacco Enforcement Unit, Town of Smithtown Fire Marshal, and the Town of Islip Fire Marshal conducted an investigation into the sale of nicotine products to minors during which 32 businesses were checked for compliance with the law and violations were found at seven.
The following people were charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child:
- Salman Shafique, 45, of St. James, employed at Food Mart and Smoke/Vape, located at 348 Lake Avenue, St. James.
- Mehdy Arpon, 25, of Ronkonkoma, employed at Barcode Hookah & Smoke Shop, located at 2402 Ocean Avenue, Ronkonkoma.
- Syed Ahmed, 32, of Hicksville, employed at Hash Convenience Store, located at 60 Main Street, Kings Park.
- Rajsheel Patel, 59, of Mineola, employed at Mr. Smoke Shop, located at 975 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown.
- Birand Yarar, 32, of Port Jefferson Station, employed at BP Gas Station, located at 240 W. Main Street, Smithtown.
- Muhammet Erkan, 59, of Smithtown, employed at BP Gas Station, located at 209 Terry Road, Smithtown.
- Amar Alnasser, 40, of Mastic, employed at Lucky 7 Smoke Shop, located at 403 Rosevale Avenue, Ronkonkoma.
Hash Convenience Store was issued 30 fire and building code violations and was closed by the Town of Smithtown Fire Marshal. Barcode Hookah and Lucky 7 Smoke Shop were issued several fire and building code violations and were closed by the Town of Islip Fire Marshal.
All seven people were issued with Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.