Wanted for South Setauket Criminal Mischief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly damaged a bicycle in South Setauket in February.

A man allegedly intentionally damaged a bicycle following a verbal dispute with a teenager in front of Target, located at 255 Pond Path, on February 4 at approximately 5:15 p.m. The man fled the scene in a Jeep Wrangler.

