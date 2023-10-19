Setauket Artists Exhibition returns to Neighborhood House for 43rd year

By Heidi Sutton

As autumn arrives on the North Shore, so does a perennial favorite, the Setauket Artists Exhibition. Now in its 43rd year, the beloved show returns to the Setauket Neighborhood House on Sunday, Oct. 22 with a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. The exhibit with the motto “Art for a Lifetime” will encompass the entire first floor of the historic building which dates back to the early 1700s.

A total of 35 group members will be participating with approximately 100 pieces of art in a variety of mediums including oil, watercolor, acrylic and pastel along with handpainted photographs and cyanotypes by Marlene Weinstein.

“Because we live in such a beautiful area, many of the paintings are inspired by Long Island landscapes and seascapes of the Sound. This year we are fortunate to have an oil painting of the Neighborhood House itself done by Renee Caine. Other paintings reflect artists’ travels and daily inspirations, which range from the Grand Canyon (by Angela Stratton) to the Stony Brook Grist Mill (by Robert Roehrig),” said Paula Pelletier, publicist for the Setauket Artists.

Judging the show will be Lois Reboli of the Reboli Center for Art and History in Stony Brook who will be tasked with choosing Best in Show, Award of Distinction and 5 Honorable Mentions.

This year’s exhibit is bittersweet as it is the first time without Irene Ruddock, the former president of the Setauket Artists who passed away in June. “There will be a memory board where visitors can add their memories of Irene, who did so much for the local art community,” said Pelletier who is also this year’s Honored Artist.

“I thank the Setauket Artists, especially Irene Ruddock, for this accolade. I have multiple watercolors in the show, two painted especially for this show including a watercolor of the Hercules Pavilion in Stony Brook,” said Pelletier who has been a member of the group for over 15 years.

Participating artists include Ross Barbera, Shain Bard, Ron Becker, Kyle Blumenthal, Sheila Breck, Joyce Bressler, Renee Caine, Al Candia, Gail Chase, Anthony Davis, Julie Doczi, William Dodge, Paul Edelson, Margaret Governale, William Graf, Larry Johnston, Flo Kemp, Karen Kemp, Joanne Liff, John Mansueto, Terence McManus, Jane McGraw Teubner, Eleanor Meier, Fred Mendelsohn, Muriel Musarra, Paula Pelletier, Joan Rockwell, Robert Roehrig, Irene Ruddock, Oscar Santiago, Carole Link Scinta, Barbara Jeanne Siegel, Angela Stratton, Susan Trawick, Marlene Weinstein, and Patricia Yantz.

“All paintings are for sale, except Irene Ruddock’s work, which is on display to commemorate our former president. There will also be matted, unframed works available in bins. Some are originals, others are giclee prints,” said Pelletier.

In addition, four paintings will be raffled off this year including “Dry Dock” an acrylic by John Mansueto; “Shadows” a watercolor by Muriel Musarra, “Welcome” an oil by Robert Roehrig, and “Westbury Gardens” a watercolor by Joyce Bressler

Pelletier is excited to unveil the exhibit to the community. “It will be a beautiful show painted by talented artists who are attuned to the beauty of the local area.”

The Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket presents the 43rd annual Setauket Artists Exhibition from Oct. 22 to Nov. 15 daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for special events. For more information, visit www.setauketartists.com.