Setauket Artists’ Exhibition celebrates 40th year

1 of 6

Falling leaves and cooler weather signal the arrival of the Setauket Artists’ annual fine art exhibit at the Setauket Neighborhood House. Now in its 40th year, the event will be held from Oct. 25 to Nov. 17. What an exciting time for the organization where many of the artists have been together since the very beginning!

Exhibiting artists include Ross Barbera, Ron Becker, Eleanor Berger, Rina Betro, Joan Bloom, Kyle Blumenthal, Joyce Bressler, Renee Caine, Al Candia, Gail L. Chase, Anthony Davis, Julie Doczi, William Dodge, Marge Governale, William Graf, Melissa Imossi, Anne Katz, Flo Kemp, Karen Kemp, Celeste Mauro, Judith Mausner, Lorraine McCormick, Jane McGraw-Teubner, Terry McManus, Eleanor Meier, Fred Mendelsohn, Muriel Musarra, Iacopo Pasquinelli, Paula Pelletier, Joe Reboli, Dino Rinaldi, Joan Rockwell, Robert Roehrig, Irene Ruddock, Carole Link Scinta, Barbara Jeanne Siegel, Angela Stratton, Marie Lourdes Velez, Marlene Weinstein and Patricia Yantz.

Founded by Flo Kemp, the organization has been led by the group’s president Irene Ruddock for the last 15 years. “The health of our artists and community members are most important so we were not planning an in-person show. However, after learning that the New York State allowed art shows if all the guide lines were strictly followed, we decided to go ahead with our celebration,” said Ms. Ruddock. “Fellow artist, Dr. Frederick Mendelsohn is chairing the safety committee to ensure that all precautions are taken,” she added.

A grand opening reception is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. and the group will host two open house weekends, Nov. 7 and 8 and Nov. 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two oil paintings, “Eventide” by Margaret Governale and “Poquott Boats” by Al Candia, will be raffled off.

“We will be requiring social distancing of six feet, the wearing of masks, regular sanitizing, and allowing only a certain number of people in at a time as well as many other suggested NYS procedures,” said Dr. Mendelsohn.

Art lover Fred Bryant is honoring the organization again by being its sponsor which will pay for many of the organizations many expenses. This year, because of COVID, the organization needed an outdoor tent with heaters and pre-packaged snacks for people waiting to enter the show. “Fred’s generous contribution will certainly help defray those costs,” said Ms. Ruddock.

The outside tent with heaters will become the waiting area where smaller paintings and unframed paintings and prints will be exhibited. Light refreshments that are individually wrapped will be offered.

Every year, the artists choose an artist whom they honor. This year’s award goes to watercolorist Anne Katz. Ms. Katz is treasurer of the organization as well as being responsible for the brochure. “Anne is truly dedicated to this organization, a person who absolutely never says no to any request! We wonder how we would ever do without her. Her work in watercolor and oil is art at its best-luminous light with a joyous tone that speaks to her love of local Long Island scenes,” said Ms. Ruddock.

The Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket presents the 40th annual Setauket Artists’ Exhibition daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 25 to Nov. 17 (closed Oct. 30 and 31). For more information, visit www.setauketartists.com.