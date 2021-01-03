Second Saturdays Poetry returns to All Souls Church on January 9

The Second Saturdays poetry series will be returning to historic All Souls Church in Stony Brook on Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon. To maintain “social distancing,” the program will be delivered virtually in an interactive forum via ZOOM. The readings will be hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Barbara Southard. The featured poet will be Maggie Bloomfield.

Maggie Bloomfield is an award-winning poet and essayist, Emmy-winning lyricist for Sesame Street. Chapbooks include Trains of Thought, published by Local Gems Press, and a new collection, Sleepless Nights, by Finishing Line Press. Maggie and Susan Dingle performed their one-act play, BREAK OUT! As part of 2017 LI Fringe Festival, and Maggie’s one-act, The Dispatchment Society was part of NYC’s New Works Emerging Artists Festival in 2019. Maggie co-hosts Poetry Street South, a monthly poetry venue in Southampton, NY.

An open-reading will follow the featured poet; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, please call 631-655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls- stonybrook.org/