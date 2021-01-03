1 of 3

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 63 Main St., Stony Brook has named Long Island potter, Laura Peters, as its artisan of the month for January, which will kick off the new year of 2021. “Laura’s striking and intricate work is extraordinary, bringing the beauty of nature to life in her impressive line of vases, mugs, plates and other art,” said Lois Reboli, founder of the Reboli Center and wife of the late renowned artist, Joseph Reboli, for whom the center is named.

“I mainly focus on the flora and fauna of North America and beyond, and hope to convey the beauty and value of each species throughout my work,” explained Peters. “The result is a unique one of a kind original.”

Since she was a child, Peters has worked in various artistic media. She was first introduced to pottery after moving to the Pacific Northwest from New York and credits her inspiration for her work from field observations and her studies in Anthropology and Zoology at Oregon State University, and the extraordinary animals she worked with at the Chintimini Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Oregon.

“I found that my graphic art and illustrative background led me to approach the clay as a surface to be rendered upon. My work is primarily hand built using slabs or coils of clay. Each piece is created over a period of weeks in intricate detail. The most time consuming aspect is the underglaze brushwork, I do not use decals or any other form of image transfer,” said Peters.

Peters returned to New York seven years ago where she connected with a group of fellow potters and they worked together to establish a pottery workspace, The Brick Clay Studio in St. James, where she teaches and does a large portion of her clay work.

“For me, the process of transforming the soft clay into utilitarian wares can be both rewarding and challenging. Because the medium utilizes the four basic elements: earth, water, fire and air, obstacles often arise throughout the production of the piece. I address these challenges through the development of new techniques and experimentation. Thus, I look forward to continuing the vast possibilities which clay has to offer, and see how my work unfolds over time,” added Peters.

Visitors can see Laura Peter’s work at the Reboli Center, where her pottery is for sale in the Design Shop. The Center is free, and open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Masks must be worn, and social distancing is required. For more information on the Artisan of the Month, please call the Reboli Center at 631-751-7707.