SCPD to host community meetings regarding roll out of ShotSpotter program

The Suffolk County Police Department will host three community meetings to provide information and address concerns regarding the upcoming implementation of ShotSpotter in Suffolk County communities.

According to ShotSpotter, the technology detects 90% of gunshots in the coverage area, a contrast to the nationwide average of less than 20% of gunfire being reported to police. ShotSpotter notifies police in less than one minute with information including the location, number of shots and time of discharge.

The placement of ShotSpotter sensors were selected based on previous calls for shots fired. ShotSpotter will be installed in Bay Shore, Brentwood, Central Islip, Coram, Huntington Station, Mastic, North Amityville, North Bellport and Wyandanch.

“This technology is another tool in our arsenal to continue our efforts to reduce crime and remain proactive here in Suffolk County,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. “ShotSpotter is a part of our comprehensive approach to enhance our Department’s ability to investigate, prevent and respond to criminal incidents in our communities.”

“While Suffolk County is considered one of the safest communities in the country, the utilization of ShotSpotter will be an additional tool to deter gun violence,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said. “The implementation of this technology will aid officers when responding to calls of shots fired by notifying them sooner, and more accurately, as well as during subsequent investigations.”

The meetings will be held at the SCPD Second Precinct, located at 1071 Park Ave. in Huntington, on May 15 at 6 p.m.; at the Brentwood Public Library, located at 34 Second Ave. in Brentwood, on May 16 at 6 p.m.; and at the SCPD Sixth Precinct, located at 400 Route 25 in Selden, on May 17 at 6 p.m.