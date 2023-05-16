President of autism charity pleads guilty to defrauding Suffolk County businesses

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 15 that Gregory Vasicek, 60, of Queens, and president of the Queens-based charitable organization Play4Autism, pleaded guilty to the charge of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, and admitted to promising to pay thousands of dollars to various vendors for goods and services for which he never paid.

“This defendant preyed upon the goodwill of Suffolk County residents and business owners under the guise of helping autistic children to benefit himself,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My Office will continue to hold accountable all those who manipulate, steal, and violate the public’s trust.”

According to the investigation and the defendant’s admissions during his plea allocution, between April 21, 2022 and May 2, 2022, Vasicek wrote numerous checks from his charity’s bank account, while knowing that the funds in the organization’s account would be insufficient to pay for the services and property being purchased. Among the victims of the defendant’s scheme were a golf course and restaurant in Manorville, and an amusement park in Farmingdale. Despite repeated attempts to obtain payment from the defendant by these vendors, Vasicek never paid for the goods and services provided to him in connection with those purchases.